Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.02

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.02 and traded as high as C$48.42. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$48.19, with a volume of 1,109,794 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

