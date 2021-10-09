Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $668,092,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,281,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkami Technology (ALKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.