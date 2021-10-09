Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $107,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after purchasing an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.