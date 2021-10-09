Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $32.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allogene Therapeutics traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 165044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

