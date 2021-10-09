AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after buying an additional 146,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after buying an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.30.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,880,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.92. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

