AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.2% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,930,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,230,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 635,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,820,000 after buying an additional 179,315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,106. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $107.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

