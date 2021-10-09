AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,708 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,197.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 126,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 117,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,956,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,613,051. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

