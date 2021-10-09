AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBIO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of SBIO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.55. 8,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

