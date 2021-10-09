AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

