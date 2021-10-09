AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after purchasing an additional 653,617 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,690. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

