AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 209.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE APAM opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

