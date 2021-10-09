AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 432.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 525.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PING shares. Stephens raised their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

