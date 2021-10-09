AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 188.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,313 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

