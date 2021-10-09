AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,218 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,546,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $165.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

