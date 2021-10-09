Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $112.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

AYX traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.34. 292,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $154.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $4,151,150 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

