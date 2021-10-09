Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,475 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.11% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 209,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

