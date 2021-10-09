Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$70.00 price objective on the stock.

ASGTF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

Get Altus Group alerts:

ASGTF opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.