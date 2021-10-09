Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price objective (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.25.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$62.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$47.10 and a 52 week high of C$68.17.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

