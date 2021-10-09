Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Amada has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $10.94.
About Amada
