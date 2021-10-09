Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Peter Wallace Buys 137,522 Shares

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) insider Peter Wallace bought 137,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,056.25 ($27,897.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.29.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This is an increase from Ambertech’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Ambertech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Ambertech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various technologies for the professional and consumer audio/visual markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Professional, Lifestyle Entertainment, and New Zealand segments. The company distributes high technology equipment to professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries; home theatre products to dealers; projection and display products for business and domestic applications; and custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers.

