Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $13.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Amcor stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after buying an additional 436,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,630,000 after purchasing an additional 612,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.