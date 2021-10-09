American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

AMT opened at $262.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

