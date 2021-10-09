American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Cut by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,015,000 after buying an additional 130,838 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Argus raised their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.08. 1,061,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,233. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

