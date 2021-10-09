Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Amgen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,217,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,028,086,000 after purchasing an additional 244,578 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.95. 2,350,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,698. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.65 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

