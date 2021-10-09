Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $99.68 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00230569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00102076 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 119,441,444 coins and its circulating supply is 90,695,131 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

