Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 57.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amyris by 370.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Amyris by 152,643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,771. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.