Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. National Vision reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%.
In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. 177,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,575. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. National Vision has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
