Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors also posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Amundi purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OHI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,057. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
