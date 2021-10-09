Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors also posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Amundi purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,057. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.