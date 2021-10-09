Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.67. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADAP. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.12. 613,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,561. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $799.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.