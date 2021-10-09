Equities research analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.67. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADAP. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.12. 613,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,561. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $799.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

