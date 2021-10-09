Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after acquiring an additional 514,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 693,184 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $50,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 378,782 shares during the period.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $10.65. 1,283,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,415. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

