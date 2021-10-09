Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post $14.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. First Community reported sales of $14.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $57.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.66 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in First Community by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FCCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,647. First Community has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.
About First Community
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
