Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post $14.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. First Community reported sales of $14.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $57.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.66 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in First Community by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,647. First Community has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.