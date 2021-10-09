Analysts Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $33.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $70.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $27.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

