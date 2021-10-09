Analysts Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.09. Oceaneering International posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
