Analysts Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.09. Oceaneering International posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.62. 555,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,794. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 3.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

