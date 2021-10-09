Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $18,436,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 123,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 196,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 112,240 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

