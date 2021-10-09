Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce $406.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.40 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $426.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

WTFC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.