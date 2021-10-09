Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $26.57

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after buying an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $26,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in bluebird bio by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. 693,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,966. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

