Analysts Set Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Target Price at $21.40

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLZNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Clariant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

