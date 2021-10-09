Analysts Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) PT at €32.35

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.35 ($38.05).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FRA EVK traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting €27.24 ($32.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,938 shares. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €28.27 and a 200-day moving average of €28.94.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

