Analysts Set Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target at $60.00

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.63. 45,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.