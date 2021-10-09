Analysts Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Target Price at $48.83

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

XM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

XM opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion and a PE ratio of -67.25. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,077,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock worth $465,520. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $492,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 136.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after buying an additional 621,227 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

