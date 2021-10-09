Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target at $287.86

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,329 shares of company stock worth $96,981,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $266.66 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.