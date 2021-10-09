Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,100 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,400 ($44.42).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,691 ($35.16) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market cap of £36.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,961.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,159.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders acquired a total of 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048 over the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Commodities

