Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,100 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,400 ($44.42).
LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,691 ($35.16) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market cap of £36.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,961.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,159.11.
In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders acquired a total of 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048 over the last ninety days.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
