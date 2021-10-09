ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ANIP opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.80 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.