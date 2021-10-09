Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

AAPL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,718,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,680,820. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

