Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 194,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 61,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

