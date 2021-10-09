AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.00, but opened at $85.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AppLovin shares last traded at $81.96, with a volume of 39,323 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,071 shares of company stock worth $14,523,320. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

