AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

AQB has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $277.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. On average, analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth $103,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

