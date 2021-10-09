Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 111,157 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

