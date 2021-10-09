Arnold Ursaner Acquires 4,497 Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Stock

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner acquired 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $15,154.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arnold Ursaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Arnold Ursaner bought 3,000 shares of Volt Information Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,060.00.

OTCMKTS:VOLT opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Volt Information Sciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 69,226 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

