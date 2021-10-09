Arqma Price Hits $0.0507 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Arqma has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $553,543.48 and approximately $1,845.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,042.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.97 or 0.06558529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00326973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.18 or 0.01114010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00102831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.69 or 0.00509946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.96 or 0.00346932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.56 or 0.00326225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,971,452 coins and its circulating supply is 10,926,908 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.